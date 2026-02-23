Nottingham attacks victims’ families demand truth ahead of inquiry
- An inquiry into the Nottingham attacks, where Valdo Calocane killed three people and attempted to kill three others in June 2023, is scheduled to commence on Monday.
- The families of victims Barnaby Webber, Grace O’Malley-Kumar, and Ian Coates have declared the inquiry a "critical turning point" in their pursuit of truth and justice, aiming to hold accountable those who neglected their responsibilities.
- Chaired by retired judge Deborah Taylor, the two-year public inquiry will scrutinise the actions of prosecutors, police, and medical professionals in the lead-up to the attacks.
- Victims' families are seeking individual and institutional accountability, a thorough examination of systemic neglect by mental health services and law enforcement, and to challenge what they view as a miscarriage of justice regarding Calocane's indefinite hospital order.
- The inquiry will also address the management of Calocane’s risk to others and allegations that public servants illegally accessed victims' medical records.
