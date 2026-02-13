Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Palestine Action terror ban is unlawful, high court judge rules

Palestine Action protest sees at least 90 arrested
  • The High Court has ruled the proscription of Palestine Action under terrorism legislation unlawful, marking a significant blow to the government.
  • Huda Ammori, co-founder of Palestine Action, successfully challenged the Home Office's decision to ban the group.
  • The ban, implemented last July by then-Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, was enacted after activists damaged military aircraft at an RAF base.
  • Despite the ruling, the ban remains in place pending a further court order, potentially affecting hundreds of ongoing protest-related trials.
  • Human rights organisations condemned the ban as a 'grave abuse of state power,' while Palestine Action's lawyers maintained the group does not advocate for violence.
