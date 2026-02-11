Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Pam Bondi gets in fiery shouting match during Epstein hearing

Pam Bondi and Jerry Nadler erupt in shouting match over question on Epstein co-conspirators
  • Pam Bondi and Jerry Nadler engaged in a heated exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
  • The confrontation occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as Bondi faced questions regarding the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files.
  • Nadler questioned Bondi about the number of co-conspirators indicted by the Department of Justice.
  • Bondi refused to answer the question, instead criticizing Nadler for asking it.
  • The committee was discussing what information should be made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
