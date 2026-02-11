Pam Bondi gets in fiery shouting match during Epstein hearing
- Pam Bondi and Jerry Nadler engaged in a heated exchange during a House Judiciary Committee hearing.
- The confrontation occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 11, as Bondi faced questions regarding the Department of Justice's handling of the Epstein files.
- Nadler questioned Bondi about the number of co-conspirators indicted by the Department of Justice.
- Bondi refused to answer the question, instead criticizing Nadler for asking it.
- The committee was discussing what information should be made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.
