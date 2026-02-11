Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Bondi won’t look at Epstein survivors as lawmakers grill over file release

White House's Leavitt cuts briefing short after reporter asks about Commerce chief Lutnick's Epstein Island admission
  • Attorney General Pam Bondi is facing questioning from the House Judiciary Committee regarding the Justice Department's handling of records related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
  • After Rep. Jamie Raskin kicked off the hearing by bringing forward Epstein survivors, Bondi apologized to the victims for the pain they’ve suffered at the hands of “that monster,” Jeffrey Epstein. “I’m a career prosecutor, and despite what the ranking member said, I have spent my entire career fighting for victims, and I will continue to do so,” Bondi said.
  • Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to apologise to Epstein survivors for the "unacceptable" release of their files.
  • “I wish that you would turn around to the survivors who are standing right behind them, and on a human level, apologize to them for what you have done,” Jayapal added as her time was up.
  • Lawmakers will probe the Justice Department's process for releasing information under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, following concerns over over-redaction and inconsistent releases. Only a small portion of the files were initially released by the Dec. 19 deadline, with further batches released later, leading to scrutiny from both Democrats and some Republicans.
In full

