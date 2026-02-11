Ex-Daily Mail editor claims he ‘brought the shutters down’ on private investigators
- Paul Dacre, former editor of the Daily Mail, testified in the High Court regarding allegations of unlawful information gathering by Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL).
- He stated that obtaining ex-directory phone numbers would be 'very, very low on the Richter scale of unlawfulness' and could be in the public interest for a right of reply.
- Mr Dacre claimed he 'brought the shutters down' on using private investigators in April 2007 after a 'gradual realisation' of potential unlawful methods.
- He denied knowledge of how a journalist obtained Chelsy Davy's flight details and expressed disbelief at Baroness Doreen Lawrence's claims of surveillance, citing the Daily Mail's campaign for her son Stephen Lawrence.
- ANL is defending against legal action from high-profile individuals including Prince Harry and Sir Elton John, who accuse the publisher of various unlawful acts.
