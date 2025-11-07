Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump laughs after victory for Ukraine called a ‘miracle’

Trump chuckles as Orban tells him victory for Kyiv would be ‘miracle’

Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House to discuss Hungary's reliance on Russian oil.

Trump praised Orban as a "great leader", while Orban reciprocated, calling it a "Golden Age" in US-Hungarian relations.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was a key topic, with Orban suggesting "miracles can happen" regarding Ukraine's potential victory, a remark that prompted laughter from Trump.

Trump expressed a desire for a summit with Russian President Putin, indicating it could still take place in Budapest.

Trump also stated his belief that Russia would soon push for an end to the nearly four-year conflict, despite its significant troop losses.

In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in