Trump laughs after victory for Ukraine called a ‘miracle’

Donald Trump met with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House to discuss Hungary's reliance on Russian oil.

Trump praised Orban as a "great leader", while Orban reciprocated, calling it a "Golden Age" in US-Hungarian relations.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine was a key topic, with Orban suggesting "miracles can happen" regarding Ukraine's potential victory, a remark that prompted laughter from Trump.

Trump expressed a desire for a summit with Russian President Putin, indicating it could still take place in Budapest.

Trump also stated his belief that Russia would soon push for an end to the nearly four-year conflict, despite its significant troop losses.