Is Andrew still a prince? His titles explained
- Prince Andrew has announced he will no longer use his Duke of York title or other honours conferred upon him, following the ongoing fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
- The relinquished honours include his wedding day titles (Duke of York, Earl of Inverness, Baron Killyleagh), his Knighthood as a GCVO, and his Garter role as a Royal Knight Companion.
- This decision means he will no longer attend traditional royal events such as the Garter Day service at Windsor Castle or Christmas at Sandringham with the Royal Family.
- While Andrew will not use these titles, they have not been legally removed, as doing so would require an Act of Parliament, which is considered a waste of parliamentary time. He remains a Prince and an inactive Counsellor of State.
- His ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will revert to her maiden name, no longer using the title Sarah, Duchess of York, while Andrew and she continue to reside at Royal Lodge.