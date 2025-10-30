Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Rachel Reeves admits ‘inadvertent error’ over house rental

Related: Mervyn King on reported Reeves 'mansion tax'
  • Chancellor Rachel Reeves admitted to an "inadvertent error" by failing to obtain a selective rental licence for her family home in Dulwich, south London, after moving into Downing Street.
  • The Daily Mail initially reported that Ms Reeves did not secure the necessary licence for her property, which is located in an area requiring such permits from Southwark Council.
  • Ms Reeves apologised for the oversight, stating she was unaware of the requirement and relied on her letting agent's advice, and has since applied for the licence.
  • While Policing Minister Sarah Jones defended Ms Reeves, stating she rectified the situation promptly, Conservative figures, including shadow chancellor Sir Mel Stride, have called for a "proper investigation" into the matter.
  • Sir Keir Starmer accepted Ms Reeves's apology as "sufficient resolution", but the incident has led to calls from Tory leader Kemi Badenoch for an audit of the entire cabinet.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in