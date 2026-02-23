Man accused of raping woman leaves country after accidental prison release
- A man accused of multiple rape and sexual assault charges was accidentally released from a UK prison due to a court error.
- The error occurred after a pre-trial hearing when HM Courts and Tribunals Service mistakenly issued a notice of bail, confusing his case with another where he had been granted bail.
- The defendant subsequently left the country for a European nation shortly after his release.
- A London judge, Martin Edmunds KC, has called for government intervention to facilitate the man's return to the UK to stand trial.
- The defendant's barrister stated he is currently unable to return due to passport and visa issues, with a further court hearing scheduled to address his potential return.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks