How many people could be put at risk of deportation under Reform’s immigration plans

Farage promotes Jenrick and Braverman as he unveils new Reform front bench
  • Reform UK has unveiled a suite of strict immigration policies, including mass deportations and a significant overhaul of the indefinite leave to remain (ILR) system.
  • The party plans to establish a new "deportation agency" capable of detaining 24,000 migrants, alongside automatic home searches for counter-terrorism referrals and a ban on converting churches into mosques.
  • The proposals would abolish the existing ILR status, requiring an estimated 430,000 individuals, some long-term UK residents, to reapply for stricter five-year visas or face deportation.
  • Reform UK leader Nigel Farage asserted the policies would yield £234bn in savings, but this figure, based on a withdrawn Centre for Policy Studies report, has been widely challenged.
  • The plans have drawn widespread criticism from politicians and experts, who label them "morally wrong" and warn they would "tear families apart", with financial analyses also disputing the claimed economic benefits.
