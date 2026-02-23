Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Yusuf claims Reform’s UK Deportation Command will not face same issues as ICE

Yusuf says Burkas will be banned under Reform UK policy to make streets 'feel safe'
  • Reform UK's proposed agency for mass deportations will not resemble Donald Trump's ICE programme in the US, according to its home affairs spokesman, Zia Yusuf.
  • Mr Yusuf dismissed comparisons, stating it is “not true” that the UK Deportation Command would face issues similar to those seen with the US immigration crackdown, which led to mass detentions and deaths.
  • Under a Reform government, the unit would be established to “track down, detain and deport” individuals in the country illegally, with a target of up to 288,000 people annually.
  • Speaking in Dover, Mr Yusuf acknowledged the “inevitable” comparisons but highlighted that the UK's policing operates “much more” by consent and does not have the same firearms issues as the US.
  • He affirmed that the UK Deportation Command would not carry weapons and would not lead to situations like those seen in Minnesota, but stressed that those in the country illegally would be detected, detained, and deported.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in