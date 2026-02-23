Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Reform slammed for planning ‘UK ICE’ to crackdown on immigration

Yusuf promises Reform will rip up treaties that would prevent deportations as Farage's top team announced
  • Reform UK has announced new immigration and home affairs proposals, including replacing indefinite leave to remain with renewable five-year work and spouse visas.
  • The party plans to create a "Trump-inspired" deportation agency, modelled on the US ICE, with the capacity to detain 24,000 migrants and deport up to 288,000 annually.
  • Other proposals include automatic home searches for individuals referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme and a significant expansion of stop and search powers.
  • Amnesty International UK criticised the plans, accusing Reform UK of scapegoating migrants to justify mass deportations and expanded police surveillance.
  • Labour and the Liberal Democrats also condemned the proposals, with Labour calling them a "direct attack on settled families" and the Liberal Democrats warning of chaos and disorder.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in