Reform slammed for planning ‘UK ICE’ to crackdown on immigration
- Reform UK has announced new immigration and home affairs proposals, including replacing indefinite leave to remain with renewable five-year work and spouse visas.
- The party plans to create a "Trump-inspired" deportation agency, modelled on the US ICE, with the capacity to detain 24,000 migrants and deport up to 288,000 annually.
- Other proposals include automatic home searches for individuals referred to the Prevent counter-terrorism programme and a significant expansion of stop and search powers.
- Amnesty International UK criticised the plans, accusing Reform UK of scapegoating migrants to justify mass deportations and expanded police surveillance.
- Labour and the Liberal Democrats also condemned the proposals, with Labour calling them a "direct attack on settled families" and the Liberal Democrats warning of chaos and disorder.
