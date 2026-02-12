Reform UK faces ‘rubbish’ dig after MP compares party to Birmingham bin chaos
- An Independent MP, Ayoub Khan, compared Reform UK MPs to "rubbish" during Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday, 11 February.
- The remark was made while Khan was addressing the ongoing Birmingham bin crisis.
- Khan urged Sir Keir Starmer to intervene and encourage Birmingham City Council to resume negotiations with Unite the Union.
- He gestured towards Nigel Farage, Richard Tice, and Sarah Pochin, who were seated directly below him, as he made the comparison.
- The comment drew cheers and laughter from Richard Tice, although Sarah Pochin appeared unimpressed.
