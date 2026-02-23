Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

What to know about Rob Jetten, new PM of The Netherlands

Rob Jetten was sworn into power on Monday
Rob Jetten was sworn into power on Monday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Rob Jetten, 38, is being sworn in today as the Netherlands' youngest Prime Minister, leading a new minority coalition government.
  • His three-party administration holds only 66 of 150 seats, requiring continuous negotiation with opposition parties to pass legislation.
  • The new government faces immediate challenges, with the Green Left and Labour Party already opposing proposed cuts to healthcare and welfare costs.
  • Jetten aims to usher in a new era of parliamentary consensus, reset the Netherlands' influential role within the European Union, and maintain strong support for Ukraine.
  • Key cabinet appointments include Tom Berendsen as Foreign Minister, Eelco Heinen retaining Finance, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius for Defence, and Bart van den Brink for Asylum and Immigration.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in