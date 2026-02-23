What to know about Rob Jetten, new PM of The Netherlands
- Rob Jetten, 38, is being sworn in today as the Netherlands' youngest Prime Minister, leading a new minority coalition government.
- His three-party administration holds only 66 of 150 seats, requiring continuous negotiation with opposition parties to pass legislation.
- The new government faces immediate challenges, with the Green Left and Labour Party already opposing proposed cuts to healthcare and welfare costs.
- Jetten aims to usher in a new era of parliamentary consensus, reset the Netherlands' influential role within the European Union, and maintain strong support for Ukraine.
- Key cabinet appointments include Tom Berendsen as Foreign Minister, Eelco Heinen retaining Finance, Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius for Defence, and Bart van den Brink for Asylum and Immigration.
