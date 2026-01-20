Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russell Brand granted bail after being accused of two further sex offences

Russell Brand arriving at. previous court hearing (Yui Mok/PA)
Russell Brand arriving at. previous court hearing (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Russell Brand has been charged with two additional sexual offences, including rape, bringing the total number of alleged victims to six.
  • The comedian, 50, appeared via videolink from Florida at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to face the new charges.
  • These latest allegations, involving two more women, reportedly occurred in London in 2009.
  • Brand had previously pleaded not guilty to five charges, including two counts of rape, one of indecent assault, and two of sexual assault, relating to alleged offences between 1999 and 2005.
  • He was bailed to appear at Southwark Crown Court for a plea hearing on 17 February, with a trial for the initial five charges scheduled for later this year.
