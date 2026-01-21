Trump to meet Zelensky in Davos in bid to end ‘bloodbath’ Ukraine war
- Donald Trump announced he would meet Ukrainian President Zelensky at Davos, emphasising the urgent need to end the Russia-Ukraine war due to needless deaths.
- He described the conflict as a 'bloodbath' and suggested that both Russian President Putin and Ukrainian President Zelensky are willing to make a deal.
- Trump offered US assistance to Europe and Nato in resolving the war.
- His condition for this aid was a 'piece of ice', seemingly referring to Greenland, which he considered a small request compared to US contributions to Nato.
- He affirmed the US's 100% commitment to Nato but expressed doubt about whether allies would reciprocate this support.