Why does Russia want to block WhatsApp?
- Russia has reportedly moved to fully block Meta-owned WhatsApp, intensifying efforts to promote domestic platforms and tighten its control over the nation's internet.
- This action follows a deepening dispute with foreign technology providers, which escalated after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
- Moscow is actively promoting a state-backed alternative messaging service called 'MAX', which critics fear could be used for user tracking, though state media dismisses these claims.
- WhatsApp has characterised the block as Russia's attempt to funnel users towards a 'state-owned surveillance app' and affirmed its commitment to keeping users connected.
- The Kremlin stated that an agreement with Meta is possible if the corporation complies with Russian legislation, otherwise there is no chance for WhatsApp's return.
