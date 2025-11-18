Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ryanair loses key landing slots over repeated late arrivals

  • Ryanair has lost two landing slots at Eindhoven Airport after its Monday evening flights from Sofia and Thursday evening flights from Pisa consistently arrived late.
  • Airport Coordination Netherlands (ACNL) removed the budget airline from these two slots for next summer's schedule, a penalty rarely issued by the body.
  • The Irish low-cost carrier is also planning to reduce flights from several other European airports next summer, including numerous French airports.
  • Ryanair's Chief Commercial Officer, Jason McGuinness, attributed these broader cuts to 'unviable' tax hikes in France, making operations economically unviable.
  • This reduction includes cancelling all flights to Bergerac, Brive, and Strasbourg in July, and slashing 1.2 million seats from its Spanish flight schedule.
