Huge rise in police officers convicted of sex offences since murder of Sarah Everard

Sarah Everard detective reveals moment she discovered Wayne Couzens was a Met Police officer
  • Police sexual offence convictions have soared by over a third since the murder of Sarah Everard, with 59 officers convicted since the start of 2022 across 26 forces in England and Wales.
  • This figure marks a 34 per cent increase compared to the 30 officers convicted between 2018 and 2021, prompting the Home Office to label the statistics as 'shameful'.
  • Former victims' commissioner Dame Vera Baird described the figures as 'frightening', warning that female victims may lack confidence in reporting abuse to the police.
  • A damning inquiry into Ms Everard's death highlighted failures in implementing recruitment vetting recommendations, raising concerns that predators can still join police ranks.
  • There are growing calls for stricter and continuous vetting processes, including psychological assessments and legal requirements for background checks, to restore public trust in policing.
