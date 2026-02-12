Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Sarah Ferguson opened up on ‘demoralising’ debt to Jeffrey Epstein, emails show

Sarah Ferguson’s charity says it will close days after Epstein files released
  • Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, reportedly sought financial advice from paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while he was in prison, describing her £6m debt as "demoralising".
  • She consulted Epstein regarding a £10m offer from British billionaire John Caudwell, which would have granted him 50% of her net profits for life.
  • A spokesperson for Mr Caudwell stated he was unaware of Ferguson's consultation with Epstein and the proposed transaction did not proceed.
  • After Epstein's release, emails suggest Ferguson repeatedly asked him for a job, offering to be his "House assistant" and stating she "desperately needed the money".
  • Further communications indicate "Andrew" (presumably Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) met with a businessman connected to Epstein, and Epstein offered to discuss employment with Ferguson in person.
