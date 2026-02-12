Sarah Ferguson opened up on ‘demoralising’ debt to Jeffrey Epstein, emails show
- Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, reportedly sought financial advice from paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein while he was in prison, describing her £6m debt as "demoralising".
- She consulted Epstein regarding a £10m offer from British billionaire John Caudwell, which would have granted him 50% of her net profits for life.
- A spokesperson for Mr Caudwell stated he was unaware of Ferguson's consultation with Epstein and the proposed transaction did not proceed.
- After Epstein's release, emails suggest Ferguson repeatedly asked him for a job, offering to be his "House assistant" and stating she "desperately needed the money".
- Further communications indicate "Andrew" (presumably Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor) met with a businessman connected to Epstein, and Epstein offered to discuss employment with Ferguson in person.
