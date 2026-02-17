Shia LaBeouf arrested during Mardi Gras celebration in New Orleans
- Actor Shia LaBeouf was reportedly arrested in New Orleans during Mardi Gras celebrations.
- He was detained early on Tuesday morning and faces two counts of simple battery.
- The charges stem from an alleged brawl outside a bar in the French Quarter.
- LaBeouf had reportedly been partying in the city for several days prior to the incident.
- A local bartender described him as “terrorizing the city” before his arrest.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks