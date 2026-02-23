Snow accumulation totals as parts of US are buried in 22 inches of snow
- Millions of people in New York City and a large swath of the northeastern U.S. are stuck at home Monday under road travel bans and blizzard warnings as heavy snow and strong winds create whiteout conditions.
- Snow fell at a rate of 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 centimeters) an hour early Monday from New York through Massachusetts.
- Some areas have gotten well over a foot (30 centimeters) of snow since Sunday, along with wind gusts of over 30 mph (48 kph) and low visibility.
- In New York, Long Island MacArthur Airport reported 22.5 inches (57 centimeters) of snow as of Monday morning. Parts of New York City had accumulations in the mid- to high teens, with Coney Island getting 16 inches (40.6 centimeters).
- Freehold, New Jersey, had 22 inches (55.8 centimeters). New London, Connecticut, and North Kingstown, Rhode Island, both got 17 inches of snow (43 centimeters).
