Weather warnings for snow and ice in effect across parts of the UK
- Yellow weather warnings for snow and ice are in effect across parts of the UK, specifically Scotland and Northern England, due to an Arctic Maritime air mass.
- The warnings for Scotland run from Thursday 4pm until Friday midday, with similar warnings for Northern England from Thursday 7pm until Friday midday.
- Forecasters predict outbreaks of rain, sleet, and snow, leading to icy surfaces, potential travel disruption, and a risk of slips and falls.
- Snow accumulations of 1-2cm are expected at low ground, with 2-5cm on hills above 300 metres, and up to 10cm in very localised areas.
- While Friday night will see widespread frost, Saturday is forecast to be a much brighter day with plenty of sunshine across the UK, despite cooler than average temperatures.
