Pilot praised as all 55 on board plane survive crash-landing
- A passenger plane carrying 55 people crash-landed in shallow water near Mogadishu’s Aden Abdulle International Airport in Somalia.
- The Starsky Aviation Fokker 50 aircraft, bound for Gaalkacyo, reported a problem 15 minutes after takeoff and requested to return to the airport.
- The pilot overshot the runway during the landing attempt, causing the plane to come to rest in shallow water near the shoreline.
- All 55 occupants, including passengers and crew, survived the incident without any reported injuries or fatalities.
- The pilot's swift and calm decision-making was commended for ensuring the safety of everyone on board, with an investigation now underway into the technical fault.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks