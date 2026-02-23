Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Southport attack survivor calls for major change to knives

Southport victim Leanne Lucas recalls helping children despite being stabbed five times
  • Yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, a survivor of the Southport attack, has launched a Community Interest Company (CIC) and the "Let's Be Blunt" campaign.
  • The initiative aims to promote the widespread adoption of round-ended kitchen knives to prevent them from being used as lethal weapons.
  • The campaign was initiated following the horrific Southport incident in July 2024, which tragically killed three children and injured several others.
  • Ms Lucas, who was critically injured in the attack, is providing vital training to adults working with children in the public sector through her CIC.
  • She is appealing for public support and donations to expand the reach of her prevention and training programmes across communities.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in