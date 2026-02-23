Southport attack survivor calls for major change to knives
- Yoga teacher Leanne Lucas, a survivor of the Southport attack, has launched a Community Interest Company (CIC) and the "Let's Be Blunt" campaign.
- The initiative aims to promote the widespread adoption of round-ended kitchen knives to prevent them from being used as lethal weapons.
- The campaign was initiated following the horrific Southport incident in July 2024, which tragically killed three children and injured several others.
- Ms Lucas, who was critically injured in the attack, is providing vital training to adults working with children in the public sector through her CIC.
- She is appealing for public support and donations to expand the reach of her prevention and training programmes across communities.
