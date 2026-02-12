Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Southwest announces another big change after seat assignment backlash

  • Southwest Airlines is set to introduce Starlink Wi-Fi on its flights from summer 2026, allowing passengers to stream content and browse the internet at high speeds.
  • More than 300 aircraft are expected to be fitted with the ultra-fast internet system by the end of this year.
  • The new Starlink system will provide Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 Mbps, a substantial improvement over the current variable speeds of 20-150 Mbps, which often cause buffering.
  • This upgrade will enable seamless streaming of films and TV programs on multiple devices, live gaming, and enhanced reliability due to Starlink's low Earth orbit satellites.
  • Southwest joins other US carriers such as Alaska Airlines and United, which have also announced or started implementing Starlink Wi-Fi, though Southwest has not yet confirmed pricing changes for the new service.
