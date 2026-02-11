Prime Minister joins King for Windsor Castle reception amid Epstein scandal
- King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Windsor Castle to honour carers across the UK, joined by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer.
- King Charles praised the five million unpaid carers and 1.6 million professional social care workers, highlighting their selfless dedication.
- His Majesty acknowledged the significant challenges faced by carers, including isolation, exhaustion, and financial strain, and called for practical support.
- The King specifically addressed young carers, some as young as five, who balance care responsibilities with their own development, urging protection of their childhood and education.
- The event marked the first public appearance together for Sir Keir and the King since the release of documents related to Jeffrey Epstein, which has caused controversy for both.
