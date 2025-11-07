Why Tories are calling for inquiry into football regulator appointment
- The Conservatives have urged the government's independent ethics adviser to investigate Sir Keir Starmer for a potential conflict of interest.
- This stems from donations Sir Keir received from David Kogan, who was named as the preferred candidate to chair the new Independent Football Regulator.
- The call for an inquiry follows a previous probe where Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy apologised for unknowingly breaching public appointment rules by failing to declare donations from Mr Kogan.
- Tories argue Sir Keir has the same conflict of interest as Ms Nandy, having also received donations from Mr Kogan during the 2020 Labour leadership race and for his constituency party.
- Shadow Cabinet Office minister Alex Burghart suggested Sir Keir should have recused himself from the appointment process and demanded Mr Kogan's appointment be withdrawn.