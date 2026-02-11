Starmer urged to address ‘boys’ club’ culture in government by female MPs
- Sir Keir Starmer is facing fresh questions over his judgment following scandals involving the appointments of Peter Mandelson and Lord Matthew Doyle.
- Female Labour MPs have called on the Prime Minister to appoint a woman to the powerful role of First Secretary of State to address a perceived 'boys' club' culture in No 10.
- Lord Doyle recently had the Labour whip withdrawn due to his links to a convicted sex offender, Sean Morton, whom he had campaigned for in 2017.
- Starmer defended his decision to act only recently, stating Lord Doyle 'did not give a full account of his actions' when nominated for a peerage.
- The Prime Minister apologised again over the Mandelson appointment and acknowledged the need to eradicate structural misogyny and achieve cultural change within government.
