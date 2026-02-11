Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Starmer faces more pressure as calls grow for his ex-comms chief to lose peerage

Starmer insists 'I'll never walk away from country I love' after failed attempt to oust PM
  • Sir Keir Starmer is facing increased pressure as calls mount for his former communications chief, Lord Matthew Doyle, to be stripped of his peerage.
  • Labour suspended Lord Doyle after it emerged he campaigned for councillor Sean Morton in 2017, despite Morton facing charges over indecent images of children.
  • Lord Doyle, who was made a peer in December, issued an apology, stating his contact with Morton was 'extremely' limited and condemning the 'vile' offences.
  • Labour chair Anna Turley indicated that individuals like Lord Doyle have no place in the House of Lords.
  • This controversy adds to recent high-profile departures within the Labour Party and comes amidst reports of a leadership challenge against Sir Keir.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in