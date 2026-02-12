Pride flag re-raised at Stonewall Monument after Trump admin removed it
- The Pride flag was re-raised by city officials at the Stonewall National Monument in New York City on Thursday, following its earlier removal by the National Park Service.
- The Trump administration stated the flag's removal adhered to recent National Park Service guidance, which largely restricts the agency to flying only the flags of the United States, the Department of the Interior, and the POW/MIA.
- The monument, situated opposite the historic Stonewall Inn, is the first US national monument dedicated to LGBTQ+ history.
- Activists expressed anger over the removal of the rainbow flag, a globally recognised LGBTQ+ emblem, viewing it as a deliberate slight against the monument's significance.
