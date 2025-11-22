Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

JFK’s granddaughter criticises cousin RFK Jr. in terminal cancer reveal

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, addresses an audience during the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of Caroline Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg, addresses an audience during the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony, at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of John F. Kennedy, has revealed she has terminal cancer.
  • She disclosed her diagnosis of acute myeloid leukaemia, with a rare Inversion 3 mutation, in an essay for The New Yorker, following the birth of her daughter in May 2024.
  • Despite undergoing chemotherapy and a successful stem cell transplant from her sister, Rose, she later relapsed.
  • Doctors have informed her that she has approximately a year to live due to the aggressive nature of her cancer.
  • Schlossberg criticised her mother's cousin, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., for cutting funding for mRNA vaccine research, highlighting its potential application in cancer treatment.
