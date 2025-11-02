Hope as tourists return to hotspot hit by flooding in Thailand
- Tourists are beginning to return to Hoi An, Vietnam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, following devastating floods that claimed at least 35 lives in the central region.
- Residents are working tirelessly to clear mud and debris, with many hotels, shops, and restaurants still undergoing extensive cleaning in preparation for the crucial peak travel season.
- Hoi An's economy is heavily reliant on its vibrant tourism sector, which contributed nearly two-thirds of the regional income last year, attracting over 4.4 million visitors.
- The historic floods submerged the town's lantern-lit streets and centuries-old houses, forcing hundreds of businesses to temporarily close and causing significant financial losses for small shop owners.
- Authorities continue to warn of potential renewed flooding due to expected prolonged rains, while the wider region still faces power shortages and missing persons.