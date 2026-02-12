Former Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey faces two additional rape charges
- Former Arsenal footballer Thomas Partey has been charged with two additional counts of rape.
- These new allegations are historic, involve one additional woman, and were reportedly first made in August 2025.
- Partey is already awaiting trial for five counts of rape against two alleged victims and a sexual assault charge against a third woman, all of which he denies.
- He is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 13 March for a first hearing, with a trial set for 2 November.
- Partey, who now plays for Villarreal, denies all charges, and his lawyer states he welcomes the opportunity to clear his name.
