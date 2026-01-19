Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TikTok set for major change amid controversy over underage users

Tiktoker tries out food at UK's 'most expensive chippy'
  • TikTok is set to roll out enhanced age verification checks across Europe in the coming weeks to identify and remove accounts belonging to users under 13.
  • The platform's new technology will predict underage users based on profile information, published videos, and other on-platform behaviour, flagging accounts for human moderators to review.
  • This initiative comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces increasing pressure to introduce an Australia-style social media ban for under-16s in the UK, with over 60 Labour MPs advocating for such a measure.
  • The Prime Minister has indicated that "all options are on the table" to protect children from social media, a position supported by Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch.
  • Conversely, several online safety and children's charities have expressed opposition to a blanket ban, cautioning that it might create a false sense of security and drive young users to less regulated online spaces.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in