The reason Trump’s hand was covered in big bruise at Davos
- President Donald Trump was photographed with a significant bruise on his left hand while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
- The 79-year-old was spotted with the bruise Thursday while delivering a speech about his new “Board of Peace.”
- Trump “hit his hand on the corner of the signing table,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to The Independent, causing the large bruise.
- White House officials have attributed Trump's susceptibility to bruising to his daily aspirin regiment.
- Trump often applies heavy makeup to cover bruising on his hands, which the White House previously said was due to the president meeting “more Americans and shak[ing] their hands on a daily basis than any other president in history.”