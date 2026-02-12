Trump reverses findings that tie greenhouse gases to climate change
- The Trump administration has revoked a 15-year-old finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, dismantling the legal basis for nearly all American climate regulations.
- President Donald Trump and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the move, claiming it would eliminate over $1.3 trillion in regulatory costs and significantly reduce car prices.
- Zeldin characterized the repeal as 'the single largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States of America,' targeting what he called an 'ideological crusade' from the Obama administration.
- The decision removes EPA limits on greenhouse gas pollution across various industries and rolls back tailpipe emission standards, allowing automakers to produce less fuel-efficient vehicles.
- Climate scientists warn this action will severely hinder the US's ability to prevent the worst outcomes of climate change, though legal challenges are anticipated to delay its full implementation.
