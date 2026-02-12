Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump reverses findings that tie greenhouse gases to climate change

The move eviscerates the government’s ability to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases
The move eviscerates the government’s ability to regulate carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (AP)
  • The Trump administration has revoked a 15-year-old finding that greenhouse gases endanger public health and welfare, dismantling the legal basis for nearly all American climate regulations.
  • President Donald Trump and EPA administrator Lee Zeldin announced the move, claiming it would eliminate over $1.3 trillion in regulatory costs and significantly reduce car prices.
  • Zeldin characterized the repeal as 'the single largest act of deregulation in the history of the United States of America,' targeting what he called an 'ideological crusade' from the Obama administration.
  • The decision removes EPA limits on greenhouse gas pollution across various industries and rolls back tailpipe emission standards, allowing automakers to produce less fuel-efficient vehicles.
  • Climate scientists warn this action will severely hinder the US's ability to prevent the worst outcomes of climate change, though legal challenges are anticipated to delay its full implementation.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in