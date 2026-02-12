Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump again tries to cover bruised hand with tons of makeup

Trump struggles with 'undisputed' pronunciation as he's named 'Champion of Beautiful Clean Coal'
  • A recent photograph of Donald Trump revealed heavy makeup covering a bruised right hand, reigniting discussions about his health.
  • White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt stated the bruises were due to Trump's constant work and handshaking, despite similar bruising being observed on his left hand.
  • Trump has offered various explanations for the bruising, including clipping his hands on a table and attributing it to his daily aspirin intake.
  • His doctor confirmed Trump takes 325mg of aspirin daily for cardiac prevention, a dose medical experts typically associate with preventing a second stroke.
  • These observations, alongside a previous diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency and concerns regarding his cognitive health, have prompted questions about Trump's overall well-being.
