Trump issues 10-day ultimatum to Iran or face ‘bad things’
- Donald Trump issued a new 10-day ultimatum to Iran, demanding an agreement to curb its nuclear programme or face "bad things", including potential military action.
- He made these remarks during a Board of Peace meeting, where he also touted his efforts in the Gaza peace deal.
- Despite ongoing "good talks" between US and Iranian officials, no breakthrough has been achieved, leading to a significant US military build-up in the Middle East, including warplanes and two aircraft carrier groups.
- Trump suggested potential attacks on Iran could originate from Diego Garcia or RAF Fairford, raising concerns about British involvement.
- In response, Iran's Supreme Leader warned of severe retaliation, while Iran conducted naval drills, including closing the Strait of Hormuz and joint exercises with Russia.
