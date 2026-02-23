Inside plans to build new Trump Tower at popular tourist destination
- The Trump Organization is set to construct its first tower in Australia, a A$1.5 billion development on the Gold Coast, Queensland.
- The 91-storey skyscraper, planned for Surfers Paradise, is anticipated to become Australia's tallest building.
- Local property developer Altus Property Group confirmed the project will feature a six-star resort-hotel, 270 luxury apartments, retail outlets, a beach club, and a swimming pool.
- The development will be branded as a 'Trump Tower', marking the brand's debut for a hotel in Australia and promising a high-quality, no-expense-spared building.
- Altus CEO David Young stated the final agreement was signed at Mar-a-Lago, with the building being Australian-owned and built in line with Trump design requirements.
