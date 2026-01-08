Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump says Venezuela will only purchase ‘American made’ products with oil money

The future of Venezuela's oil reserves
  • Donald Trump announced via Truth Social that Venezuela will only purchase "American made" products using funds from its new oil deal with the U.S.
  • These purchases are expected to include American agricultural products, medicines, medical devices, and equipment for Venezuela's electric grid and energy facilities.
  • Trump characterized this as Venezuela committing to the United States as its primary business partner, calling it a “wise choice.”
  • Previously, Trump claimed American companies would assist in rebuilding Venezuela's oil industry infrastructure, though no firm plans have been disclosed.
  • White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that all proceeds from the oil sale would be held in U.S. bank accounts to ensure legitimacy before being released to Venezuela.
