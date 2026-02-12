Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Oil chief rejects Trump’s push to return to Venezuela

Trump administration talks about Venezuela
  • TotalEnergies' CEO, Patrick Pouyanne, stated that returning to Venezuela is "too expensive and too polluting," confirming the French multinational energy company's decision not to resume operations there.
  • The company had withdrawn from Venezuela in 2022 but faced pressure from Trump to return following U.S. military operations to capture Nicolas Maduro on January 3.
  • Trump had urged U.S. energy firms to invest $100 billion to rebuild Venezuela's oil industry, promising support and claiming past issues were due to his absence.
  • Pouyanne's remarks follow previous caution, and Trump also threatened Exxon Mobil for its CEO's similar reservations about investing in the country.
  • Trump has been accused of plotting to seize Venezuela's oil reserves, with plans to control sales proceeds in U.S.-controlled accounts, a strategy criticized by figures such as Senator Elizabeth Warren.
