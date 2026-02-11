Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Team Canada issues statement after British Columbia school shooting

The incident took place at a secondary school in British Columbia
The incident took place at a secondary school in British Columbia (AP)
  • A school shooting in British Columbia resulted in 10 deaths, including the suspected female perpetrator.
  • Seven individuals were killed at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, with two further victims discovered at a nearby residence.
  • More than 25 people sustained injuries, with two currently hospitalised in a life-threatening condition.
  • Team Canada issued a statement expressing profound sorrow and solidarity with the families and the Tumbler Ridge community.
  • Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, located in a remote town over 1,000 kilometres north of Vancouver, serves 175 students from Grades 7 to 12.
