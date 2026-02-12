Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Girl, 12, shot in Canada school attack is ‘fighting for her life’, says her mother

‘Difficult conversations to have’: PM Mark Carney mourns ten killed in Tumbler Ridge shooting
  • A 12-year-old girl named Maya is in critical condition, fighting for her life after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head and neck in a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia.
  • A GoFundMe page, organised by Maya's mother's cousin, has raised over $192,700 to support her recovery.
  • The shooting involved 18-year-old Jesse Van Rootselaar, who reportedly killed his 39-year-old mother and 11-year-old stepbrother at home before killing six people at Tumbler Ridge Secondary School.
  • The six victims at the school included a 39-year-old female educator, three 12-year-old female students, a 12-year-old male student, and a 13-year-old male student.
  • Investigators have not identified a motive for the attack, but police had previously been called to the suspect's residence due to concerns about his mental health.
