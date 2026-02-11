Ten dead and dozens injured in British Columbia mass shooting
- A mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, British Columbia, on Tuesday resulted in nine fatalities, as well as the suspected gunman.
- Six victims were found dead inside Tumbler Ridge Secondary School, with another dying en route to hospital, and two more found deceased in a local home.
- The suspected shooter died from what police believe was a self-inflicted injury inside the school; their identity and motive remain unknown.
- Two individuals sustained serious or life-threatening injuries and were airlifted to hospital, while approximately 25 others received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
- Authorities have confirmed there are no outstanding suspects or ongoing threats, though schools in Tumbler Ridge will remain closed for the rest of the week following the tragic incident.
