Independent

Turkish MPs fight in parliament over controversial ministerial appointment

Mass brawl erupts in Turkish parliament as controversial new minister is sworn in
  • A brawl erupted in Turkey's parliament on Wednesday, 11 February, during a debate over a new ministerial appointment.
  • Lawmakers from the ruling AK Party and the opposition clashed regarding the appointment of Akin Gurlek as the new justice minister.
  • Opposition members opposed Gurlek's appointment due to his record as Istanbul Chief Prosecutor since 2024, where he oversaw numerous arrests and indictments against the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).
  • Footage showed legislators pushing and throwing punches in an attempt to prevent Gurlek from taking his oath of office.
  • Gurlek was eventually sworn into the role after the speaker was forced to suspend parliamentary proceedings for 15 minutes.
