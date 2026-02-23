UK’s most sought-after jobs revealed
- Unemployment in the UK is currently above 5 per cent and is expected to rise slightly before a longer-term decline as interest rates fall.
- According to CV-Library, software engineer remains the most sought-after job, offering high salaries exceeding £60,000 annually and clear progression opportunities.
- Other highly applied-for roles include administration, customer services, hospitality (such as cleaners and delivery drivers), receptionists, and various design and marketing positions.
- Recruitment experts note these popular roles attract jobseekers due to their flexibility, stability, clear progression, or wide availability without extensive entry requirements.
- While 71 per cent of businesses anticipate increasing hiring by 2026, particularly in engineering, hospitality, and construction, concerns remain over high business costs and the impact of new employment legislation on job creation.
