Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

UK’s prison maintenance backlog approaching £2bn

Inspectors issued an urgent notification over conditions at HMP Wandsworth last year
Inspectors issued an urgent notification over conditions at HMP Wandsworth last year (Getty)
  • Taxpayers are bearing "eyewatering" and grossly inflated costs for basic prison repairs, with private contracting deemed "out of control" by the Prison Officers' Association (POA).
  • The UK prison estate is in a dire state due to decades of neglect, with a maintenance backlog approaching £2bn and a quarter of prisoners housed in non-fire-safe jails.
  • Examples of excessive spending include a £7.8m project to upgrade 50 showers at HMP Wandsworth, costing £156,000 per shower, and a £12.48m healthcare centre delayed for years.
  • The POA blames the 2015 privatisation of prison maintenance, while the National Audit Office criticises the Ministry of Justice's "reactive and expensive" procurement.
  • Critics, including Labour MP Kim Johnson, advocate for insourcing maintenance to ensure better value for money, despite the Ministry of Justice defending outsourcing as the most effective approach.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in