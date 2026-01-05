Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Unemployment warning as businesses face cost hike

Businesses collapsing due to high costs could increase unemployment
Businesses collapsing due to high costs could increase unemployment (PA)
  • UK unemployment reached 5.1 per cent in the three months to October, marking the highest level since the Covid pandemic and an increase from 4.3 per cent a year prior.
  • Experts predict unemployment could further rise to between 5 and 5.5 per cent by the end of 2026, which would be the highest rate since 2015.
  • This anticipated increase is attributed to sustained high interest rates, rising employment costs, elevated energy bills, and inflation, which are forcing many businesses to close.
  • The economic pressures are expected to lead to the closure of “zombie companies” – struggling firms that barely survive – potentially causing short-term job losses but fostering long-term economic productivity.
  • Young people aged 18 to 24 are disproportionately affected, with an 85,000 increase in unemployment in three months, and future minimum wage changes could further deter hiring of inexperienced youth.
