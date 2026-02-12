Russian missile strike bombardment takes out power in Ukrainian cities
- Russian forces launched extensive drone and ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, causing widespread disruption.
- Tens of thousands of residents in cities including Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro have been left without heat, power, and water following the strikes.
- In Kyiv, approximately 3,500 apartment buildings are without heating, and over 100,000 families lack electricity, with two people injured in the attacks.
- Odesa saw nearly 300,000 people lose water supply and close to 200 buildings without heating due to power outages.
- The attacks occurred as EU leaders met to discuss resisting Russian pressure, while President Zelensky denied reports of planning elections for 24 February.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks