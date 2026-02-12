Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russian missile strike bombardment takes out power in Ukrainian cities

Deadly Russian attacks in Zaporizhzhia intensify as Zelensky nears peace deal decision
  • Russian forces launched extensive drone and ballistic missile attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure overnight, causing widespread disruption.
  • Tens of thousands of residents in cities including Kyiv, Odesa, and Dnipro have been left without heat, power, and water following the strikes.
  • In Kyiv, approximately 3,500 apartment buildings are without heating, and over 100,000 families lack electricity, with two people injured in the attacks.
  • Odesa saw nearly 300,000 people lose water supply and close to 200 buildings without heating due to power outages.
  • The attacks occurred as EU leaders met to discuss resisting Russian pressure, while President Zelensky denied reports of planning elections for 24 February.
